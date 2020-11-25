‘Riverdale’ season five poster hints character could return from the dead

A Riverdale season five poster has hinted that a character could return from the dead.

The new image was shared by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Twitter, with a string of cryptic emojis.

Aguirre-Sacasa shared the poster, which sees a dark shot of the woods with a zombie-like hand reaching out through the fog, with the caption: “Nothing stays buried forever… #Riverdale Season Five coming soon.”

The emojis include a wedding ring, a key, a graduation hat, a rainbow, a wave, a skull and crossbones and a beating heart.

There’s no further information yet in terms of which character might be returning, although it won’t be Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) as his “death” last season was already revealed to be fake.

Earlier this year, Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed there will be a seven-year time jump as season five of Riverdale begins. He explained the first three episodes would pick up where season four left off, as production was shut down ahead of schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” Aguirre-Sacasa had told TVLine, “and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.”

Season five of Riverdale will drop in one go on Netflix on January 21, 2021.