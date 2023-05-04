Rob Lowe to make ‘The Simpsons’ debut as Principal Skinner’s cousin

Rob Lowe will make his debut appearance in The Simpsons as Principal Skinner’s cousin on Sunday (May 7).

In season 34 episode The Very Hungry Caterpillars, Lowe takes on the role of Peter, who disrupts Skinner’s home life while Springfield is in lockdown at the mercy of a swarm of caterpillars. This awkward dynamic is viewed by Bart Simpson, after Skinner accidentally leaves his webcam on following a video chat.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, who also shared a first look at Lowe’s character, the actor said: “It’s rarer and rarer to find firsts for me in the business, and this is a big one. I feel like, finally, I’ve arrived.”

He added: “Actors always talk about how multi-dimensional their characters are; well, this character’s two-dimensional. He’s an actual cartoon, so that was a nice change of pace.”

The show’s 34th season has seen guest appearances from Billy Eichner, Fred Armisen, Simu Liu, Aubrey Plaza, Anna Faris and Drew Barrymore. Lizzo will also voice two characters in the upcoming season finale, set to air later this month.

Lowe currently stars in drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star, with other recent credits including Code Black, The Lion Guard and Parks and Recreation.

Earlier this year, The Simpsons was renewed for seasons 35 and 36, extending its run as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

The Simpsons continues on Sunday May 7 on Fox in the US. All episodes prior to season 34 can be viewed on Disney+ in the UK.