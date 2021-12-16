Rob McElhenney shares original pilot script for ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator and co-star Rob McElhenney has taken to Instagram to share the original pilot script from the show.
The first page shows McElhenney’s typed out descriptions of the characters, which includes a description of himself as “devastatingly talented, charming and handsome.”
“I guess I wrote the first draft,” McElhenney wrote in the accompanying text.
Elsewhere, a new trailer has been released for documentary series Welcome To Wrexham featuring McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
The series will follow the two actors’ acquisition of Wrexham AFC in 2020, as they learn the ropes of what it takes to own a football club.
The series has been ordered for two seasons and will “track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia recently returned for its 15th season and has become the longest-running live-action sitcom in US history.
Among the exploits shown in the new season, Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) all head to Ireland on vacation for an episode.
Other storylines in the eight-episode run tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while Frank delves into his history with Jeffrey Epstein. There’s also a nod to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, as Dee opens up her own questionable acting class.
McElhenney’s other TV sitcom, Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, was also recently renewed for two more seasons following its second season this year.