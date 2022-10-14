Rob Schneider says Bill Murray “hated” Chris Farley and Adam Sandler on ‘SNL’

Rob Schneider has claimed Bill Murray “hated” various cast members on Saturday Night Live, specifically Chris Farley and Adam Sandler.

Following allegations made by Geena Davis regarding a “bad” experience with Murray while filming 1990’s Quick Change, Schneider discussed his experience with the actor in an interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts.

When one of the hosts mentioned Jaws actor Robert Shaw, who was rumoured to have been difficult on set, Schneider brought up Murray.

“That’s the same thing with Bill Murray,” Schneider said. “I won’t say who the filmmaker was, but like Bill Murray, it’s like, ‘He’s gonna come, he’s gonna change the dialogue. He’s gonna change things, and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get, which Bill Murray you’re gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray?

“He’s super nice to fans, he wasn’t very nice to us,” Schneider added. “He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us, I mean seething.”

Schneider, who was a cast member on SNL from 1990 to 1994, said Murray particularly disliked his co-star Chris Farley. “He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” he added.

“I don’t know exactly [why], but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be [John] Belushi – who [was] his friend who he saw die – that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 per cent.”

John Belushi died aged 33 of a drug overdose in 1982. Farley also later died from an overdose at the same age, in 1997.

After Schneider said he received “the least of the hate” compared to his SNL castmates, he discussed Murray’s displeasure with Sandler.

“I mean, he hated [Adam] Sandler. Really hated Sandler, too,” Schneider said. “Murray, he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like… as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up, you know?”

Murray was a cast member on SNL between 1977 and 1980. He has returned to host the show five times since, with two of his appearances happening during Schneider’s run.

NME has reached out to Murray’s representatives for comment.

It was recently claimed Murray had reached a monetary settlement following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” on the set of Being Mortal. Speaking about the incident earlier this year, Murray said: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”