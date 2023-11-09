‘Robbie Williams’ soundtrack: here’s every song in the Netflix series

Netflix has released its new documentary series on Robbie Williams – check out the full list of every song used in the series below.

Directed by Joe Pearlman (Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now), the four-part series features never-before-seen archive footage spanning the singer’s 30-year career, from his origins as a member of Take That to his breakout success as a solo artist.

Reviewing the series, NME said: “Robbie Williams is a tale of the last era of super-charged celebrity. It’s an unflinching depiction of tabloid fuckery, mass ignorance of mental health issues and a pre-social media age in which a handful of celebrities found themselves at the molten centre of the pop culture universe.”

It adds: “It’s a persuasive account of the gulf that can occur between wealth and happiness, a simple sentiment that can be difficult to really feel. Like Robbie himself, the show’s imperfect and a little insular, but its emotional pull is undeniable.”

Watch the trailer for the series and see the full list of songs used in the show below.

Here’s every track on the Robbie Williams soundtrack

Episode 1: ‘Let’s Get Wrecked’

1. ‘Let Me Entertain You’ – Robbie Williams

2. ‘Take That And Party’ – Take That

3. ‘Do What You Like’ – Take That

4. ‘Could It Be Magic’ – Take That

5. ‘Back For Good’ – Take That

6. ‘Back For Good’ (Live At The Forum, London in 1998) – Robbie Williams

7. ‘Angelino Coffee Break, Рt. 2’ – Andrea Sacchi

8. ‘South Of The Border’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) – Robbie Williams

9. ‘South Of The Border’ – Robbie Williams

10. ‘Let Me Entertain You’ (Live At The Forum, London in 1998) – Robbie Williams

11. ‘Angels’ (Live) – Robbie Williams

12. ‘Jamaica Man’ – Kenny Graham

13. ‘Strong’ – Robbie Williams

Episode 2: ‘Nobody Someday’

1. ‘Strong’ – Robbie Williams

2. ‘Millennium’ – Robbie Williams

3. ‘Deee-Lite Theme’ – Deee-Lite

4. ‘Forever Texas’ – Robbie Williams

5. ‘Creature, Pt. 1’ – Djrum

6. ‘Rock DJ’ – Robbie Williams

7. ‘Il sorрasso (Slow Theme)’ – Riz Ortolani

8. ‘The Family Coach’ – The Lilac Time

9. ‘Nobody Someday’ – Robbie Williams

10. ‘Two For C’ – Anenon

11. ‘When The Ship Goes Does Down’ – Cypress Hill

12. ‘Let Me Entertain You’ – Robbie Williams

13. ‘Amnesia’ – Dalham

14. ‘Carthage’ – Hayden Pedigo

Episode 3: ‘Close Encounters’

1. ‘Let Me Entertain You’ – Robbie Williams

2. ‘Angels’ – Robbie Williams

3. ‘Tripping’ – Robbie Williams

4. ‘Rudebox’ – Robbie Williams



Episode 4: ‘Cut The Circuit’

1. ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ – The Skyliners

2. ‘Too Late To Turn Back Now’ – Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose

3. ‘You And Me’ – Penny & The Quarters

4. ‘Morning Sun’ – Robbie Williams

5. ‘Bodies’ – Robbie Williams

6. ‘The Flood’ – Take That

7. ‘Feel’ – Robbie Williams