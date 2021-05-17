Robin Wright has spoken about continuing House Of Cards following the Kevin Spacey allegations and his firing from the show.

The actor was removed from the Netflix show in 2017 after numerous claims of sexual misconduct, including from actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey has denied all the allegations.

House Of Cards subsequently continued for a sixth and final season, with the actor’s character Frank Underwood killed off offscreen.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Wright – who played Claire Underwood – suggested it was concerning that a successful series could be tainted by one person’s actions.

“The climate at the time was exactly that,” she said, noting there was concern that the show would be “judged” if it didn’t “follow suit”.

“[House of Cards being cancelled] would have put hundreds of people out of a job, with no severance probably,” the actress added. “Absolutely not! It was just unacceptable in my mind for the show not to continue.”

Wright went on to discuss the idea of redemption, suggesting: “It depends on the crime. Some people crossed a line: the obvious ones. And with them you think, ‘I don’t know if I can trust that human being to grow.’ But then there are other situations where I think people can reform. Again, it really does depend on the situation and the act or acts committed.”

She added: “And honestly I think that progress will happen faster in years to come, when the little boys of this new generation are educated differently. But of course men in those positions [of power] need to adapt, and so do we.”

Advertisement

Spacey is currently facing a number of legal issues, including with former House Of Cards production company Media Rights Capital (MRC).

The company is reportedly seeking millions in damages as a result of the 2017 scandal, arguing it “diminished” the show’s value. Spacey has reportedly filed a counterclaim against the company.

However, during legal proceedings, things apparently took a turn for the strange with The Hollywood Reporter claiming: “Like everything in the new bizarre world of Spacey, this legal proceeding turned surreal quickly. At one point during his deposition, Spacey sprung up from his seat and performed a song-and-dance number in the conference room.”