Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones become first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in same year

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones have become the first father-daughter duo ever to win Emmys in same year.

Last night (September 19), Ron won the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Creative Arts Emmy’s ceremony for his role in This Is Us.

His daughter, Jasmine took home the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series gong for her role in the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn, which also led to a win for Laurence Fishburne.

“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel,” Ron said of Jasmine’s win in the Emmys press room (via Entertainment Weekly).

He added: “I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words.”

The winner for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series is Ron Cephas Jones! This #Emmy win is his second for his role on @NBCThisisUs! pic.twitter.com/LhX54jUxRM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

“I am honoured and grateful to be a part of an important story that is #FreeRayshawn, to be an emotional vessel to shed light on these victims and what their families go through,” Jasmine said in her Emmy acceptance speech.

Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for this honor. 🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/lqU9HQBDld — Jasmine Cephas Jones (@JasCephasJones) September 18, 2020

Prior to the Creative Arts Emmys, Ron and Jasmine expressed deep admiration for each other’s work. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jasmine proclaimed: “The first time I’m nominated for an Emmy and I get to share it with my dad, who introduced me to theatre at a very, very young age, it’s a very full-circle type thing.”

She added: “This stuff happens once in a blue moon, once in a lifetime type thing and it’s just really, really special. It’s definitely a very, very special moment in time right now.”

Elsewhere at the awards, Eddie Murphy won his first ever Emmy for his comeback on Saturday Night Live last year.

Murphy returned to host Saturday Night Live last December, 35 years after he last appeared on the show. Murphy brought back some of his most beloved SNL characters for his appearance, including Mr. Robinson, Gumby, Buckwheat, and Velvet Jones.

Ludwig Göransson also won an Emmy Award for his work on the score to Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

Göransson, who has worked with Childish Gambino on ‘This is America’, has previously earned acclaim for his work on the Black Panther score. In 2019, he won the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Black Panther, along with an Oscar for Best Original Score for the same film.

Göransson earned an award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); it was his first Emmy.