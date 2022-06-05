Ronnie James Dio’s estate gave ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson’s Dio patch

Ronnie James Dio’s estate gave the Stranger Things team the Dio patch worn by new character Eddie Munson in the show.

Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, is the leader of The Hellfire Club and a “metalhead”, as the actor told NME recently.

The one outfit viewers see Munson in during the new series of Stranger Things includes a denim jacket with a Dio patch covering its back. In an interview on the Netflix website, costume designer Amy Parris has now revealed that the patch came directly from the metal icon’s estate.

“I love Eddie. I think Eddie feels so real,” Parris said. “And he’s wearing one thing because he’s in that outfit the whole time, so I really focused and zeroed in on making sure everything in that outfit was authentic.

It was great to see this vintage DIO design on the recent episode of @Stranger_Things! Eddie loves DIO! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/NiH7CUw8Ak — Official Dio (@OfficialRJDio) May 30, 2022

“He’s a fan of wizard metal, he’s a fan of Dio. He’s a fan of Metallica. Actually, Dio was a popular band in the ‘80s, and we reached out to the estate [of the late Ronnie James Dio to source a band shirt]. His wife is in charge of his estate and offered to send us vintage T-shirts, which was such a dream.”

Season four of Stranger Things also included a nod to Kate Bush, featuring her song ‘Running Up That Hill’ as a prominent part of a storyline involving Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink). Since the release of the new episodes, the track has seen a huge spike in streams and re-entered the Top 10 of the Official UK Singles Chart.

Earlier today (June 5), Bush shared a statement on her official website responding to the song’s resurgence. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

In a four-star review of the first part of Stranger Things season four, NME said: “While there are some gripes to be had with the penultimate season of the show, it still packs in all the terrifying thrills you’d expect, deftly blending horror and sci-fi to maximum effect while still allowing for some laughs among the bleakness. It’s a finely-tuned formula that’s given us yet another sublime season and, hopefully, one more to come.”