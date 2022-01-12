Ronny Chieng remembers Bob Saget with touching tribute: “He made the world a much better place”

Malaysian comedian and actor Ronny Chieng has shared a lengthy and touching tribute to late American comic Bob Saget.

The 65-year-old Saget, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room on January 9, was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Full House, and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. While medical examinations are still being conducted, authorities have said that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case”.

Following Saget’s passing, Chieng took to Instagram with a lengthy post recounting his past experiences with the American comedy icon. He also shared screengrabs of an exchange with Saget, who praised Chieng’s performance as Jon Jon in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: “You’re so good Ronny. Just popped off the screen”.

Chieng went on to recount the first time he met Saget in 2014. Chieng, who was opening for Saget at a comedy club in Sydney, had panicked upon being instructed not to include “dirty material” in his set, which was full of profanity-laced jokes. Chieng says Saget helped calm his nerves, encouraging him to “say whatever you want”.

After finishing his set, Chieng introduced Saget and rushed offstage. Saget later asked Chieng why he had left the stage so quickly. “I told him I felt as an opener nobody was there to see me,” Chieng said. “Bob then told me stories about opening for Rodney Dangerfield, and about how Rodney made Bob take his applause after his opening sets. ‘Take your applause man. You deserve it!'”.

The two comedians would have more encounters after that, with Chieng remembering that Saget “would be just as kind and hilarious as always” and would “regularly send me messages of encouragement”.

“Peer recognition is the biggest driving motivator for all real stand up comedians. And for this American comedy legend to go out of his way to connect with and support this young Malaysian kid whom he had absolutely nothing common with other than an insane obsession with telling jokes on stage is a testament to how big Bob’s heart was.”

Bob Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget.

Other comics and actors, including Full House co-stars John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg and more have also paid tribute to Saget.