‘Rookies’: full cast of upcoming Kang Daniel-led series revealed

Disney+ has unveiled the full cast of its upcoming Korean series Rookies, starring K-pop idol Kang Daniel.

Rookies, which will be Kang’s acting debut, will be led by the singer as Wi Seung-hyun, a bright-eyed freshman starting out at the Korean National Police University. He will star opposite A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin, who plays a troublemaking fellow student.

The romantic police comedy will also feature a number of actors in supporting roles, including True Beauty’s Park Yoo-na and Crash Landing On You’s Lee Shin-young. Joining them will be former Tiny-G member Min Do-hee. All three actors will also be playing students at the police academy.

Advertisement

In addition, A-Teen star Shin Ye-eun and Lovers Of The Red Sky’s Kwak Si-yang will also be making cameos in the forthcoming series. However, their roles have yet to be disclosed.

“This is my first attempt at acting, but most of my concerns melted away after reading the Rookies script,” Kang previously said of the role, per The Korea Times. “What attracted me was the fact that the drama focuses on young people… It was great to see how the characters grow up as they go through ups and downs.”

Rookies is set to premiere on Disney+ in the first half of 2022.

Aside from Rookies, Disney+ also has seven new Korean titles in the works. These include hotly anticipated historical-romance Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK member Jisoo, and a Running Man spin-off.