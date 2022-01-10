Rose Matafeo’s ‘Starstruck’ season two gets first look

A first look at season two of Rose Matafeo’s sitcom Starstruck has been released.

The BBC Three series, which made its debut last April to acclaim, follows the comedian’s character Jessie as she becomes romantically involved with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Season two will see her continue to navigate the complications of being with him after they decide to pursue a relationship, and in a first-look image they are seen brushing their teeth together in the bathroom. Check it out above.

The six-episode second season will also see the return of Minnie Driver as Tom’s agent Cath, while Russell Tovey is a new addition to the cast.

Matafeo confirmed that season was coming last summer, at the time sharing a Word document with ‘Series Two Pitches’, including joke plot pitches such as “Jessie dies.”

Further suggestions included: “Jessie gets hot and ripped. Tom is a flat earther…Tom uploads her to an external hard drive.”

Sharing her excitement of season two getting the green light, she said at the time: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”