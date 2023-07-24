Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah fall for each other in new ‘Destined With You’ teaser

JTBC has unveiled its first teaser clip for its upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Destined With You, starring SF9’s Rowoon.

The new clip previews the first time the two characters meet in a forest clearing and become inexplicably drawn to one another. “My heart is beating. I thought that my heart was melting,” says Shin-yu. A series of flashbacks then reveal that the pair had been lovers in a past life.

Destined With You revolves around a mysterious 300-year-old forbidden book sealed in a wooden chest, which comes into civil servant Hong-jo’s possession. She crosses paths with Shin-yu, a talented young lawyer who suffers from an unexplained sickness due to a curse that has passed through his family for generations.

They soon learn that the forbidden book may hold the key to curing his illness. As Shin-yu’s condition worsens, the pair race to figure out how to break the curse, and begin to fall in love along the way.

JTBC’s new K-drama Destined With You premieres on August 23, and will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions. The upcoming series also stars Ha Jun (Arthdal Chronicles) and Girl’s Day member Yura (Forecasting Love and Weather).

Other K-dramas set to premiere in August include Cruel Intern starring Ra Mi-ran, and thriller series The Killing Vote starring Park Hae-jin and The Glory‘s Lim Ji-yeon.