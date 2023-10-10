Rowoon opens up about the challenges of his new K-drama ‘The Matchmakers’

Rowoon has opened up about the challenges he faced while working on his latest K-drama series, The Matchmakers.

The actor plays Shim Jung-woo in the series – a Joseon dynasty scholar whose life gets turned upside down after the sudden death of his bride.

Speaking to My Daily, Rowoon discussed the role and trying his hand at a new genre with the series. “I wanted to take on the challenge of the comedy genre,” he said, noting it was something he’d always wanted to attempt (translations per Soompi). “Actually, I think comedy is the most difficult genre.”

Advertisement

He continued to give more background on his character, describing him as someone who “seems to be a child-like character whose time has stopped” and “a person who could be seen as rude due to his honesty”.

When asked what the biggest challenge was in portraying Shim, Rowoon pointed to the old-fashioned dialogue he had to use. “There are parts where Shim Jung Woo’s words [coming] from the historical or situational background may feel a little different from [sentiments of] the current times,” he said. “I tried to express those parts without making him seem hateful.”

The Matchmakers will also star Cho Yi-hyun (All Of Us Are Dead), who plays Jung Soon-deok, the best matchmaker in the city. A recent teaser clip showed the pair constantly butting heads when they team up, but feeling a connection when their hands accidentally touch.

The new series will premiere on KBS on October 30 at 9:45pm KST. It will be Rowoon’s first drama to premiere since he departed the boyband SF9 to focus on his acting career and follows appearances in Destined With You and A Time Called You.