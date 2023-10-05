‘This Town’: First look at ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight’s new drama

The BBC has released a series of first look images of This Town, the new drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Set in 1981, the six-part series centres on a band’s formation against a backdrop of violence, and is described as a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry, featuring fierce new music.

The cast is led by a number of rising stars, including Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King), Ben Rose (Line of Duty) and Eve Austin (You) as its four young leads.

This Town also stars Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella), and David Dawson (My Policeman).

In the first look images, the one above shows leads Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn, Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams and Levi Brown as Dante Williams walking down a street.

Another image shows Brown as Dante Williams in a record store, and in a third photo he’s pictured sharing a moment with Austin’s Jeannie Keefe in a dressing room.

Dockery’s Estella and Pinnock’s Deuce Williams are also pictured getting ready to perform. Meanwhile, another images shows Rose, Parks, Brown and Austin together in a warehouse.

This Town will be co-produced with Mercury Studios, which is part of the Universal Music Group, who is set to bring in high-profile musicians to “help lay the backdrop for Knight’s incredible story” (per the BBC).

Mercury-nominated musician, novelist and poet Kae Tempest and producer Dan Carey wrote the songs performed by the band on screen.

Of the series, Knight said: “It’s about an era I lived through and know well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with. I hope people from all over the world will relate to it.”

This Town will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024.

Along with Peaky Blinders, Knight is known for writing and directing 2013 films Locke starring Tom Hardy and Hummingbird with Jason Statham. His other credits include BBC series Taboo, Spencer and Apple TV+ series See.

Back in March, it was reported that Knight is working on the screenplay for a new Star Wars film, after original screenwriters Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Justin Britt-Gibson departed the project.