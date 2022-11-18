‘Run Into You’: Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo time travel in new teaser

South Korean television broadcaster KBS has unveiled a new teaser trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Run Into You.

The new 30-second clip was shared through KBS’s YouTube channel on November 17 and features protagonists Yoon Hae-joon (You are My Spring’s Kim Dong-wook) and Baek Yoon Young (Come and Hug Me’s Jin Ki-joo).

The fantasy time-travel drama sees Yoon travel back in time to 1987 and uncover the truth behind a series of murders. There, he encounters fellow time-traveller Baek who aims to stop her parents from marrying each other.

The clip sets up the time travel premise with an analogue sequence that starts from the current day to 1987. Later, Yoon emerges from a car as Baek approaches him with a smirk on her face. They then enter the car and head to their final destination together.

Run Into You is expected to premiere on KBS sometime in January 2023. Other key details such as its premiere date and supporting cast members are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. It is also still unknown if the drama will be made available on international video streaming platforms.

In other K-drama news, entertainment streaming giant Disney+ has announced it will premiere all six episodes of upcoming original thriller series Connect globally on December 7.

Starring Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in, Connect follows Ha Dong-soo (portrayed by Jung), a man who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters and wakes up to discover that they have removed one of his eyes. He later witnesses attacks happening around the city after his eye is transplanted into an infamous serial killer.

Connect also stars Ko Kyung-po (Seoul Vibe) as serial killer Oh Jin-seop and is helmed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Miike Takashi, previously known for his work on 13 Assassins, Ichi The Killer and Gozu. Watch the trailer here.