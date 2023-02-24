‘Running Man’ cast announce fan meet in the Philippines

The cast of popular South Korean variety show Running Man will be visiting the Philippines for a fan meet this April.

Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan announced the fan meet in a video shared by organisers PULP Live World on February 23. “We know you’ve been waiting for us for such a long time and we would like to sincerely thank everyone,” Yoo Jae-seok said of the long-awaited fan meet, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020.

The ‘Running Man: A Decade of Laughter’ fan meet will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena this April 1. Those holding on to their tickets for the postponed 2020 fan meet will have their passes honoured, while public sales are set to begin this March 1 at 12pm local time via SM Tickets.

The 2020 fan meet was postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns, ABS-CBN News reported, with PULP Live World sharing a statement from the cast that read, “During our ‘Running Man’ show, we will play some games with fans on stage, having fun together, and breathe together as one. We cannot let any sad case happen if someone is not feeling well or people around them start feeling ill because of attending the show.”

“Therefore, after careful consideration and much thought, we decided to postpone the show.”

Jee Seok-jin has previously opened up about his difficulties settling into the show initially, revealing that he wanted to leave the cast at one time. Explaining that being an MC as opposed to a player on the variety show was a huge adjustment, Jee shared that he approached production director Jo Hyo-jin, on three separate occasions, to say that he was quitting the show. “I said, ‘I don’t think I’m helping the show, and I don’t think this show is helping me either’,” Jee explained. “‘I think it might be better for both of us if I left.’”