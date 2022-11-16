‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ eyes Asia expansion with new seasons in India, Japan and Singapore

A new partnership between World of Wonder and 04 Media could see RuPaul’s Drag Race expanding into Asia in a big way.

The partnership will see 04 Media helping Worlds of Wonder develop content in several countries in Asia including India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, with the partnership also extending to the new season of Drag Race Thailand.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey described O4 Media as having “a strong reputation and great contacts across Asia”.

“It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia,” he said, adding: “We know we are in great hands.”

World of Wonder also announced that it is working on an adaptation of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for the Asian market. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race sees celebrities come on the show for a drag makeover, and has seen two seasons aired on VH1 so far.

Expected release dates for the planned India, Japan, Singapore and South Korean editions of Drag Race have yet to be announced.

It is unclear if the partnership will extend to Drag Race Philippines, which concluded its first season last month on October 12, with Precious Paula Nicole being crowned as the first-ever Drag Race Philippines queen. The final saw Marina Summers and Precious Paula Nicole facing off in a lip-sync battle using Filipino rapper Gloc-9’s ‘Sirena’ (Mermaid), featuring singer Ebe Dancel.

It has since been renewed for a second season alongside its behind-the-scenes Untucked segment.