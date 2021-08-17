‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ begins casting for new Philippines spin-off

Reality competition TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race is launching a new spin-off in the Philippines, and has put out a casting call for season 1.

Titled Drag Race Philippines, the upcoming show has begun its search for aspiring participants from the country. The competition’s official Instagram account shared the news in a post today (August 17), saying that it is seeking individuals with “charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent” to be crowned the “Philippines’ First Drag Superstar”.

Advertisement

In a separate post, Drag Race Philippines shared a video invitation from none other than RuPaul himself. “This could be the beginning of the rest of your life,” the drag queen stated. Sign-ups are now open here.

Details of Drag Race Philippines, including a premiere date, are still scarce. But the series will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming platform owned by entertainment production company World of Wonder.

“The Drag Race franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines,” said company co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

“WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.”

Advertisement

Filipino actor and director Fifth Solomon has also revealed that he is on part of the team behind Drag Race Philippines. The project had been two years in the making, he wrote in a post on Instagram. “So so happy to be part of this phenomenon!!! Started as a fan now we here!!”