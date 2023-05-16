‘Rurouni Kenshin’ anime reboot lands July release date

A reboot of the popular 1996 anime Rurouni Kenshin – released as Samurai X in the west – is set for release this July.

On Saturday (May 13), the upcoming anime reboot confirmed that it will arrive on screens on July 6 via Fuji TV. Additionally, a new teaser trailer has also been released, which shows lead protagonist Himura Kenshin and his friends in action shots, without much of the show’s plot being revealed.

Watch the teaser trailer for Rurouni Kenshin below.

【New Teaser】

Rurouni Kenshin Anime

Scheduled for July 6! (Animation Production: LIDENFILMS) ✨More: https://t.co/nXUKo9zYrg pic.twitter.com/upaqfGF0tz — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 13, 2023

Advertisement

Rurouni Kenshin follows a former assassin turned wanderer who has made a vow never to kill again, and now offers protection and aid to those in need as atonement for the murders he once committed. Kenshin is forced to return to battle to defeat the Meiji government’s planned uprising.

Rurouni Kenshin first debuted as a manga in 1994. In 1996, it was adapted as an anime series, which ran for two years. Since then, a series of five live-action theatrical films adaptations were released from 2012 to 2021.

The upcoming anime reboot, which is being handled by Liden Films, was announced at the Jump Festa ’22 event on December 19, 2021.

For the anime reboot, lead protagonists, Himura Kenshin and Kamiya Kaoru, will be voiced by Soma Saito (Akame ga Kill, Haikyuu!!) and Rie Takahashi (Re: Zero, Genshin Impact) respectively.