Russell Brand gives first interview since “very hurtful” sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has broken his silence over alleged sexual assault allegations, describing them as “appalling” and “very, very hurtful”.

In September, Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand strongly denied the claims. The alleged incidents supposedly took place between 2006 and 2013.

He was also reportedly questioned by police over the allegations in November after more people came forward following the documentary airing. He has not been arrested or charged.

In a new interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Brand labelled the allegations “hurtful and painful” and said they had surfaced while his 12-week-old baby underwent heart surgery.

He went on to claim that the allegations were a “deliberate profound attempt to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way”.

Ep. 70 Governments colluded to shut down and destroy Russell Brand. This is his first interview since that happened. Watch it when you get a minute. It's one of the most brilliant explanations of the modern world you'll ever hear. pic.twitter.com/bCZDTYfZAZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 30, 2024

“I put myself in a vulnerable position by being very promiscuous [but] that is not the type of conduct I endorse and it’s certainly not how I would live now,” Brand argued. “Attacks like this, accused of what I consider to be the most appalling crimes, is very painful and hurtful. But there are consequences to the foolish way I lived in the past,” he went on.

Brand later praised figures who had promoted conspiracy theories such as David Icke and Alex Jones, describing them as “ahead of the curve”.

“It terrifies me to contemplate, Tucker, that people like Alex Jones and in our country, David Icke… appear to have been ahead of the curve,” he said.

Carlson later wrote on X/Twitter: “Governments colluded to shut down and destroy Russell Brand.

“This is his first interview since that happened. Watch it when you get a minute. It’s one of the most brilliant explanations of the modern world you’ll ever hear.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.