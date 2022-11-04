Russell Peters announces Asia tour dates for 2023

Toronto-born comedian Russell Peters is headed back to Asia in February.

Peters announced six stops for the Asia leg of his tour earlier today (November 4), with dates in Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. The shows are part of his Act Your Age 2023 World Tour, which officially kicked off earlier this year.

Advertisement

He is set to perform at the Yamaha Hall in Tokyo on February 10th, followed by the SYS Hall in Taipei on February 12th, Central World Live in Bangkok on February 18th, the Plenary Hall in Kuala Lumpur on February 20th, and the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 25th. Peters will be in Hong Kong on February 15th, but has yet to announce a venue for his set.

Artist presale tickets go live on November 7-11, while general sale tickets go live on November 11th. Tickets will be made available via Peters’ website. Those who purchase VIP tickets will be given access to a meet-and-greet session with the comedian, an exclusive lanyard, and a signed poster.

Peters was named as one of the Rolling Stones’ 50 Best Comics of All Time. He has been performing stand-up all over the world for more than 30 years.

The dates for Russell Peters’ Asia 2023 tour are:

February:

10 – Yamaha Hall – Tokyo, Japan

12 – SYS Hall – Taipei, Taiwan

15 – Venue TBC – Hong Kong

18 – Central World Live – Bangkok, Thailand

20 – Plenary Hall – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

25 – Singapore Indoor Stadium – Singapore