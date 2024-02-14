‘Gavin & Stacey’ co-creator pours cold water on reunion claims

Co-creator of Gavin & Stacey Ruth Jones has put to bed the recent rumours surrounding the popular British sitcom.

It was reported this week that the series, which stars co-writer James Corden, along with Joanna Page, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, would be returning for another Christmas special later this year.

However, this was not confirmed by BBC and today (February 14), Jones has addressed the rumour.

Speaking with Irish radio station RTE Radio 1, via the BBC, she said: “All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it, we would.”

Dave ‘Coaches’ actor Steffan Rhodri also weighed in on the news telling BBC One’s Morning Live he had “no knowledge to impart”.

The actor said: “I’ve heard there was a rumour, I never know where they star and I certainly don’t know where they’ll end.”

The sitcom, which ran for three seasons, followed the lives and close family relationships of a married couple, who met online despite one of them living in Barry in Wales and the other in Billericay, Essex.

Gavin & Stacey won several awards, including a BAFTA Audience Award. In 2019, it was named by Radio Times as 17th-greatest British sitcom.

The 2019 Christmas special aired on BBC One, and gathered nearly 18.5million viewers – making the broadcast the most viewed non-sporting event in the UK in a decade and the most-watched comedy in 17 years.

The special ended with a cliffhanger marriage proposal from Jones’ character Nessa, to Corden’s character Smithy. As per the BBC, Jones has shared that the answer may never be unveiled.

“I quite like the idea of it just lingering there and us wondering, ‘What did she say? Are they together?’” said the Welsh actor.

She added on her character’s progression: “I think she’s still working down the slots, probably coaching the Welsh rugby team, because she’s very good at that.”

Last November, Stacey actor, Page played down the possibility of a series comeback.