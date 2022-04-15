Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney “memorial” urinal for his birthday

Ryan Reynolds has gifted a commemorative urinal to Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney to celebrate his 45th birthday.

Reynolds, who acquired the football club with the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor in 2020, posted a video on Twitter showcasing the “memorial” urinal which features a plaque in dedication.

“Today we commemorate a man,” Reynolds said. “Not just any man. Today we celebrate Mr. Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal. Congratulations Rob.”

Advertisement

The plaque reads: “This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday – April 14. With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.”

As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022

45 is just a number. A very large and terrifying number. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/qzhb9jGepl — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 14, 2022

In response on Twitter, McElhenney wrote: “My dream has always been to urinate while staring at a bronzed plaque of my face. Thank you Ryan for making dreams come true.”

The pair are filming their journey with the football club for documentary series Welcome To Wrexham, set to premiere in 2022 on FX. A UK release has yet to be announced.

The series has been ordered for two seasons and will “track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Advertisement

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia recently concluded its fifteenth season. The show is set to return for three additional seasons, after it was renewed by FX in December 2020.

Reynolds recently reunited with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for The Adam Project, which was released on Netflix last month.