Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney donate £10,000 after death of Wrexham FC player’s baby

Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have donated £10,000 to a fundraiser following the death of a player’s baby.

Wrexham footballer Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards launched a GoFundMe page after they lost their newborn son, Arthur, on December 14. The page was set up to raise money for Sands UK, the stillbirth and neonatal death society.

Reynolds and McElhenney contributed to the page, along with their wives Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson, in a donation that reads: “Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake for Arthur.”

In a post on Twitter announcing Arthur’s death (December 14), Davies wrote: “Our perfect little Arthur Andrew Davies born sleeping, 14/12/21, weighing 2.9lb.

“We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have a placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel! We love you, little boy!”

In response to the post, McElhenney wrote: “Kelsey and Jordan, @KaitlinOlson and I are so sorry for your loss. If you need absolutely anything please let us know.”

The couple used a suite for grieving families away from the labour ward at Wrexham Maelor hospital, which is funded by Sands UK.

The charity supports those affected by pregnancy baby loss across the UK. At the time of writing (January 4), the GoFundMe page has raised over £14,000.

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham FC in November 2020. A documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham, is set to be released this year on US network FX which follows their journey as they learn the ropes of owning a football club.

The series has been ordered for two seasons and will “track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”