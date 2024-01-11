Rylan Clark dressed in some iconic award show looks for Deliveroo campaign

Television presenter Rylan Clark promoted Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards dressed head-to-toe in doner kebab meat.

The 35-year-old has been taking part in advertising campaigns with the food delivery service, dressing up in some memorable looks from award ceremonies, but with a foody twist.

In the promotional video on Instagram, Clark explained: “Not sure what I love more, a cheeky takeaway or a cheeky awards ceremony. But it’s a good thing I get to celebrate both, with the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024.”

Starting off by putting a spin on Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Clark was photographed wearing a full suit made of doner kebab meat.

Next up was Rihanna’s look from the 2015 Met Gala, where she wore bright yellow dress designed by Guo Pei, with a large train with a fluffy trim, which some joked looked like a pizza base.

Clark took the inspiration and dressed in a similar outfit, but added some pepperoni and mushroom toppings to the train, to lean into the meme.

And finally, Clark recreated the famous moment where Jennifer Lawrence tripped and fell while walking up to the stage to collect her Oscar for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. But instead, Clark’s stumble meant dropping a Deliveroo paper bag, resulting in his food being scattered on the steps.

At the end of the video, Clark implored fans to vote for their favourite restaurants as part of the awards campaign, saying: “Get voting now for your local heroes, and you never know, they might end up with one of these,” holding up a gold trophy shaped in the Deliveroo logo.

