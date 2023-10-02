Ryu Seung-ryong says ‘Moving’ is one of his “most important roles”

South Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong has opened up about why the new Disney+ K-drama Moving has become one of his “most important roles”.

Moving, which premiered August 9 on Disney+, tells the story of superpowered individuals who are in hiding in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation. In the series Ryu Seung-ryong plays Jang Ju-won, a superpowered man who has retired from the government’s intelligence service.

In a new interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, the actor revealed that he believes his role as Jo-won has become one of the “most important roles” in his career so far.

“The keyword for Moving was empathy,” Ryu Seung-ryong said. “People could empathize with the characters, even though these characters had superpowers, because the story is close to the heart of reality for many of us and portrays superheroes as ordinary people around us.”

The actor touched on how he specifically wanted to play a character that would “deliver the meaning of the effects of attention and love” though their story. However, he also revealed that he had been “skeptical” about the series at first.

“I had been in a lot of dramatic films […] and had played a lot of crying scenes.” Ryu said. “But as I kept reading the script, I felt that this character and these scenes did not feel like unnatural tear-jerkers and were actually very sincere.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the actor also touched on the possibility of a second season. “It won’t happen just because I want it to happen, of course, and production would need to be decided,” he said.

However, he also noted how writer Kang Full had teased him about keeping his “health in check” because the second season could only be filmed when Ryu is “well over sixty”. The actor turns 53 this year.

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently said that the success of Moving is a “critical turning point” for its Korean content, with the streamer set to double down on its investment in the region.