Lee Soo-hyuk to lead live-action K-drama adaptation of ‘S Line’

Tomorrow actor Lee Soo-hyuk will star in the live-action K-drama adaptation of S Line, alongside Island‘s Lee Da-hee and OH MY GIRL‘s Arin.

Production company Sidus confirmed that Lee Soo-hyuk will lead S Line, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, per The Fact. The show will tell the story of a mysterious red line that appears above people’s heads, connecting them to those they’ve had relationships with.

Lee Soo-hyuk will play Han Ji-wook, a detective who wants to find out the truth about the mysterious red line. The character will be the actor’s second upcoming K-drama role, following his casting in historical series Queen Woo.

Joining Lee Soo-hyuk are Lee Da-hee, who will play a quirky high school teacher, and OH MY GIRL’s Arin, a high school student who has been able to see the red line since birth.

Lee Da-hee previously starred in the TVING and Amazon Prime Video K-drama series Island, alongside Kim Nam-gil, Cha Eun-woo and Sung Joon. She also co-hosts the Netflix reality TV series Single’s Inferno.

Meanwhile, Arin recently appeared in the 2022 to 2023 tvN fantasy K-drama series Alchemy of Souls. She also made a comeback with OH MY GIRL in July with the song ‘Summer Comes’, from their ninth mini-album ‘Golden Hourglass’.

