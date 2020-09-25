Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin has shared an update on his preparations for season six.

The actor, who played real-life politician Oswald Mosley in season five, said he didn’t know if his character was returning but said he “thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed being a part of series five”.

“It’s such a juicy role, and it’s such a juicy time in history,” Claflin told Digital Spy. “To have the opportunity to kind of explore that further would be amazing. But as far as I’m aware, there is still an intention of shooting series six.”

When pressed for details on a shooting schedule, Claflin said “the whole world is, you know, two steps forward and three steps back at the moment”, but added that he hoped to be filming again “soon”.

“I’m growing the ‘tache out already. I’m ready now. So we’ll see,” he added.

Claflin is currently starring in Enola Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, playing Sherlock’s older brother, Mycroft Holmes.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Oozing Hollywood charm, Bobby Brown zips between scenes, taking enough time to drop smart-arsed quips to camera (hi there, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) before running, driving or flying off to the next high-stakes stunt.

“Cavill and Claflin add able, if restrained, support as Enola’s snooty wards, although they’re really only there to provide the boring grown-up archetypes for Bobby Brown to riff off.”

Enola Holmes is now streaming on Netflix.