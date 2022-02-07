Samuel L. Jackson fights his own memory in ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ trailer

The trailer for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey has just been released by Apple TV+ – scroll down to watch.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in the forthcoming series, based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley about a 93-year-old man with dementia given the chance to remember his past again.

Jackson plays Ptolemy Grey, alongside Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton and more.

Watch the trailer for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey here:

A synopsis for the show released by Apple TV+ reads: “Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man is forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback.

“When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.”

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson recently shared his top five favourite films he’s appeared in himself, with only one directed by Quentin Tarantino making the cut.

Admitting he often watches his own films, the actor told Stephen Colbert: “If I’m channel surfing and I haven’t found anything I want to watch, or not specifically looking for something, and I pass something I’m in, I stop and watch it.”

Jackson listed his five favourite films he’s starred in as The Long Kiss Goodnight, A Time to Kill, Jackie Brown, The Red Violin and One Eight Seven.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will be released on Apple TV+ on March 11.