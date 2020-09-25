Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel series that’s being developed for Disney+.

The veteran actor has portrayed the head of clandestine government agency S.H.I.E.L.D in many Marvel films since the first Iron Man film in 2008.

Variety reports that sources have confirmed a new Marvel TV series has been green-lit by Disney+, which is to be produced by Marvel Studios. The series – the title of which is currently unknown – will be Jackson’s first ever regular television slot (he played Fury in two episodes of the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Advertisement

The publication adds that the series’ plot details are being kept under wraps. Multiple sources said Jackson will star, with Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. Representatives for Jackson, Bradstreet and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In recent years, Jackson has portrayed Fury in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, is busy preparing a host of TV shows. WandaVision is expected to release later this year, with The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki slated for 2021.

In related news, Tatiana Maslany was recently announced to star as the lead in She-Hulk, another forthcoming Marvel series.