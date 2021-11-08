Sarah Jessica Parker criticises “misogynist chatter” around ‘Sex And The City’ reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker has criticised the “misogynist chatter” that surfaced following the announcement of the upcoming Sex And The City reboot.

The new HBO Max limited series, And Just Like That…, will see the actress return as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

However, Parker and her fellow castmates have spoken about the sexist reaction from some people over the show, notably over the fact it will explore the lives of women in their 50s.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” the actress told Vogue.

Show creator Michael Patrick King echoed the star, adding: “When we announced And Just Like That…, there were a lot of positive reactions, but one bitchy response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls.

“And I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s either you’re 35, or you’re retired and living in Florida. There’s a missing chapter here.'”

Davis also spoke about the criticism, noting: “People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now?

“Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’ For me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time.”

“I like that we’re not trying to youthify the show,” Nixon added. “We’re not including, like, a 21-year-old niece,” Nixon says.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker addressed the online discussion surrounding photos of her that emerged earlier of this year while out in town with presenter Andy Cohen, where she had grey hair, noting the double standards.

“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” she said. “Why is it okay for him?

“I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

And Just Like That…, which debuts next month, will also see the returns of Chris Noth (Mr. Big) and David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), though original star Kim Cattrall will not be back as Samantha Jones.