Sarah Michelle Gellar says she’d cast Zendaya in a ‘Buffy’ reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has said she would “vote Zendaya” to star in a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

The actor, who played the titular vampire character in the original franchise, told author Evan Ross Katz that she was rooting for the Euphoria star.

Katz recently interviewed Gellar for his new book Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.

The official synopsis obtained by Bloody Disgusting reads: “Evan Ross Katz explores the show’s cultural relevance through a book that is part oral history, part celebration, and part memoir of a personal fandom that has universal resonance still, decades later.”

Meanwhile, Buffy star Charisma Carpenter has responded to Joss Whedon after he discussed allegations of misconduct against him in a recent interview.

Speaking about Carpenter in an interview with Vulture, Whedon said: “Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming. She struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch line harder than her. I did not call her fat.”

Following the interview, Carpenter released a statement on social media calling the Buffy creator a “tyrannical narcissistic boss”, while supporting Justice League actor Ray Fisher who has also accused Whedon of “problematic behaviour”.

In the post, Carpenter wrote: “#IStandWithRayFisher. The ‘malevolent force’ and ‘bad actor in both senses’ who poisoned my feeble mind with trendy buzzwords and corrupt ideas about my experiences with a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologise.”