Sarah Paulson has revealed that she was once turned down by Friends star Matthew Perry during a “make-out party”.

The American Horror Story actor recalled the awkward moment during an interview, which you can watch below, with Jimmy Kimmel.

Paulson said she was was rejected by the actor during a party at writer Gore Vidal’s house with Carrie Fisher.

“It was Carrie’s idea to call it the make-out party. Shirley MacLaine was there, I think Queen Latifah was there – all these people were there. And I was obviously panicked because [I was] neurotic,” she said.

She continued: “I didn’t see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat.

“And Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat, and then promptly left the room.

“I saw him, he was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, well let’s kiss.’ He was like, ‘No.’ No he wasn’t… we knew each other a little bit through one of my very best friends, and so it was awkward.”

Despite that encounter, the pair went on to later appear as a couple in the TV series Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip.

“We ended up playing romantic partners years later in a show called Studio 60 – and I got my kiss! I got several kisses! And boy, did he regret not taking me up at Gore Vidal’s make-out party,” Paulson explained.

“[Perry] might not [remember some of those years],” she added. “He probably thinks we did make out at that party.”

Paulson recently revealed that she felt “trapped” by an “underwhelming” season of American Horror Story.

The actor, who has starred in almost every season of the anthology series, admitted that she was disappointed by the show’s sixth season, titled Roanoke, and regrets not asking to sit it out.