Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ star nail impression of Bob Dylan on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson has impersonated Bob Dylan at various points throughout the musician’s career – check it out below.

The comedian and actor, who joined Saturday Night Live last year, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (November 28) where he performed his signature impressions of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Later in the show, Fallon explained how they both had a shared passion for Dylan, which sparked a sequence of impressions across various stages of his career.

Speaking about Dylan’s latest book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Johnson said: “What you’ve really gotta get is the audio book. ‘Cause if you ever listen to him on Sirius XM, he’s like, ‘Theme Time Radio on Sirius XM. You’re listening to Bob Dylan. Today’s theme is flowers, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums.’”

After Fallon commented that he hadn’t heard somebody impersonate Dylan’s speaking voice before, Johnson added: “You should listen because his voice is a little terrifying.”

The comedian then goes onto deliver a number of impressions of Dylan while singing ‘Jingle Bells’, including “Greenwich Village Bob Dylan” and “National Skyline Bob Dylan”.

Dylan recently apologised after “hand-signed” copies of his latest book, priced at $599 (£505), were discovered to have been manufactured with an autopen system.

In a statement, Dylan said the system was suggested to him as an idea after he was suffering from illness and vertigo in 2019. “Using a machine was an error in judgment and I want to rectify it immediately,” Dylan wrote. “I’m working with Simon & Schuster and my gallery partners to do just that.”

The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Dylan’s first original book since Chronicles: Volume One in 2004, was released on November 1.