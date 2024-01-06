‘Saved By The Bell’ actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash

Christian Oliver, the German actor known for playing Brian Keller in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, has died in a plane crash.

The actor and his two daughters, aged 10 and 12, were on board a private aircraft heading for St. Lucia, before crash landing in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday (January 4).

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed that the plane “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean” shortly after takeoff. Oliver, his daughters and the plane’s pilot are all believed to have died on impact.

“The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident,” the police said. “We will update the public as more information is gathered. Investigation into the matter continues.”

Oliver played Brian Keller in the second season of the Saved by the Bell spinoff series from 1994-5. He was also known for appearing in 2009’s Valkyrie, with Tom Cruise, the 2008 action comedy Speed Racer and Steven Soderbergh’s 2006 film The Good German.

More recently, Oliver appeared in a recurring role in Prime Video’s Hunters, and he was a voice actor in last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Oliver – real name Christian Klepser – was born in the German city of Celle in 1972. He relocated to the United States to pursue acting and modelling work, landing the Saved by the Bell role very early in his career.

In his native Germany, Oliver was best known for his role in the police crime drama Cobra 11, in which he played the character Jan Richter between 2002 and 2004.