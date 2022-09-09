Watch the exciting trailer for SBS’ upcoming rom-com drama, ‘Cheer Up’

SBS has released a new trailer for its upcoming rom-com drama, Cheer Up (literal title).

The new visual opens with Do Hae-yi (The Penthouse’s Han Ji-hyun) successfully securing a spot on Yonhee University’s cheerleading squad. In between scenes of her rehearsing and performing as a cheerleader, she is seen chatting with captain Park Jung-woo (My Roommate is a Gumiho’s Bae In-hyuk).

Before the visual ends, however, Park Jung-woo is seen staring at Jin Seon-ho (The Rebel’s Kim Hyun-jin) longingly through a coffee shop window.

Advertisement

Cheer Up follows the members of Theia, a college cheerleading squad that is on the verge of falling apart. The series is set to air on October 3, 10 PM KST, with new episodes premiering on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In other news, the main cast of hit Netflix’s hit series Squid Game are set to attend this year’s Emmy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend. Actors Lee Jung-jae (who starred as Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo) and O Yeong-su (Oh Il-nam, Player 1) departed from Seoul to head to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony.

Actress Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok), meanwhile, will be flying to Los Angeles directly from an unspecified country where she’s currently residing for work, per her management.

Squid Game was nominated for awards across six categories at the 74th Emmy Awards, set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 8, 9 and 10. The series received nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor (for Lee Jung-jae), Best Supporting Actor (for O Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo) as well as Best Supporting Actress (for Jung Ho-yeon).