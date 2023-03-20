SBS announces the return of classic variety series ‘Strong Heart’

South Korean variety series Strong Heart is set to return 10 years after it ended, SBS has confirmed.

Today (March 20), JTBC News reported that television network SBS will be relaunching its hit variety series Strong Heart, which aired from 2009 to 2013, under a tentative new title Strong Heart League.

The news outlet also shared that the show’s original hosts Kang Ho-dong (also one of the main hosts of Knowing Bros) and singer-actor Lee Seung-gi would be returning for the relaunch.

Advertisement

“SBS will produce a new version of Strong Heart. Kang Ho-dong and Lee Seung-gi, the first MCs of Strong Heart, will unite in Strong Heart League (tentative title),” said a representative of SBS.

SBS later confirmed the news of the reboot, as well as the return of Kang and Lee as hosts to JoyNews24. The upcoming Strong Heart reboot is projected to air from May 2022.

Each episode of the original Strong Heart series usually featured around 20 guest stars, typically celebrities from various fields, who would take turns sharing never-before-heard emotional stories about their lives.

Kang and Lee acted as the series’ hosts from 2009 to 2011, when the former left the show. Lee went on to host the show alone for the next year before being replaced by actor Lee Dong-wook and comedian Shin Dong-yup from 2012 to 2013.

Strong Heart was later rebooted with a different format as Hwasin – Controller of The Heart, but that show only lasted one season.