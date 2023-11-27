‘Scott Pilgrim’ creators “not working” on a second season

Scott Pilgrim creators Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski have opened up about the possibilities of a second season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off at Netflix.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for a new interview, O’Malley and Grabinksi spoke of their newly released Netflix anime and the chances of a second season. When asked if there’s room for a second season, or if this was a one-and-done season, O’Malley said: “It’s self-contained for now.”

“We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don’t have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in. I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we’ll see.”

Grabinski echoed O’Malley’s sentiments of not actively working on another season: “We’re not working on it. We have no official ideas. We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we’re proud of. I don’t make any plans in general. Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that’s really great for a Season Two. But for now, my entire brain and heart is in this thing, and just getting it out into the world.”

O’Malley added to conclude: “People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season. So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season.”

The show also brings back the cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, including Michael Cera in the lead role, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin and Chris Evans.

Other cast members in the show include Satya Bhabha, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong and Julian Cihi.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off scored a three-star review from Alex Rigotti, who wrote for NME: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a complete diversion from both its graphic novel origins and the live-action movie. The series takes some serious risks, namely by doing away with its twee video game structure in favour of a whodunnit format. It’s a move that will most likely alienate newcomers, but will keep fans somewhat compelled. The new Scott Pilgrim takes off slowly, and it just about manages to stay aloft.