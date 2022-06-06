‘Scrubs’ cast and creator admit they are up for a revival

The team behind Scrubs have expressed an interest in returning to the comedy series.

The hit show, which starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes and Sarah Chalke, ran between 2001 and 2010. It followed the lives of trainee doctors and nurses at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

There has been talk in recent years about a possible return although during a reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival (via Variety), the discussion turned to a reunion during a game where they all agreed they wanted it to happen.

Advertisement

“I think we all want it,” Faison said. “We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show – it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

Turning to creator Bill Lawrence, he added: “This dude’s never going to be free again,” while Braff compared it to the idea of doing an E.T. sequel, suggesting it would only work if director Steven Spielberg was involved.

“We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care,” Lawrence added. “Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil Flynn back in that jumpsuit again.”

When asked where the characters would be today, Reyes suggested: “I think Turk and J.D. finally come out.”

Advertisement

Speaking in 2020, Braff suggested that a Scrubs film could happen, telling his and Faison’s Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast: “I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.”

Earlier this year Braff and Faison reunited for a T-Mobile advert at the Super Bowl, changing the words to ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story.