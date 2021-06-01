Sebastian Stan shares new photos as Tommy Lee from ‘Pam & Tommy’ set

Sebastian Stan has shared new photos of himself as Tommy Lee from the set of Pam & Tommy.

Stan will be starring opposite Lily James who will be playing Pamela Anderson, as the pair will portray the couple during their relationship through to the leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

The new image, posted by the actor on Instagram yesterday (May 31) sees Stan posing shirtless while wearing an apron featuring the words “Kiss da Cook”.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier this month, Seth Rogen also shared some images from himself in character as Ran Gauthier, the man who stole Anderson and Lee’s sex tape.

“My co-stars @imsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am,” Rogen wrote in the caption to the on Instagram post, which includes images of himself without his trademark beard and sporting a mullet.

Many users commented on how different Rogen looked in the images. Actor Hailee Lautenbach wrote “A whole new you”, while another person said: “The fuck am I looking at? Is that you Seth??? That’s a different person I swear.”

“Seth without a beard is like smoking a zoot without weed,” one fan said, while Sharon Stone commented: “You are super cool and i want to work w you dude.”

Pam & Tommy will be directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie, and will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay. The release date has not yet been confirmed.