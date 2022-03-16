‘Semantic Error’ director reveals the script originally didn’t feature a kiss scene

Semantic Error director Kim Soo-jung has revealed that the original script for the BL (boy’s love) K-drama series did not include a kissing scene.

In the final episode of the K-drama, main characters Chu Sang-woo (DONGKIZ’s Jaechan) and Jang Jae-young (ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham) shared a passionate kiss on a couch. However, that scene originally did not include that much skinship, according to Kim in a recent interview with Sports W.

The director noted that the original script did not include any intimate scenes between the two actors as the team was being mindful of Jaechan’s age, who was 20 years old at the time of production. However, a kissing scenes was later added following a suggestion from Park.

“That is how the kiss acting was added. We added some more acting and the scene came out beautifully thanks to the actors.” Kim shared, as translated by Koreaboo. “The two of them understood the feeling and felt that it would be strange if there was no kissing scene. So I think it came out pretty well.”

Semantic Error is a K-drama depicting a campus romance between Sang-woo and Jae-young, the latter of whom is a design student at the same university. The show based on the popular webtoon series of the same name, and is the first live-action adaption of the story.

Jaechan previously revealed that his label had initially tried to stop him from starring in Semantic Error. “At my company, they tried to stop me a lot,” he said. “They asked me, ‘Will you really be okay?’, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ Even so, I told them I want to do it.”