‘Semantic Error’ star Park Jae-chan joins cast of K-drama ‘Our House’

Park Jae-chan, who shot to fame last year in the Korean boys’ love (BL) series Semantic Error, has joined the cast of an upcoming K-drama called Our House (working title).

Who is Park Jae-chan?

Park Jae-chan is a singer-actor who made his entertainment industry debut in 2019 as a member of the K-pop boyband Dongkiz, now known as DKZ. In the same year, he also made his acting debut in the Tooniverse web seires, My YouTube Diary, alongside bandmate Munik.

In 2022, the DKZ member starred in the K-BL drama Semantic Error, opposite former KNK member Park Seo-ham. The series was immensely popular, with Park Jae-chan taking home the New Wave Award (Actor) at the 2022 Grand Bell Awards. He was also nominated for Best New Actor at the 2022 Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Advertisement

Since then, the K-pop has also translated his newfound popularity into a budding solo music career. He released his first solo mini-album, titled ‘JC Factory’, in September 2023, featuring the single ‘Hello’. The record peaked at Number 10 on the Circle Album Chart.

What is his role in Our House?

Our House will revolve around Noh Young-won, who is widely respected in South Korea an a world-class family psychologist. However, her prestigious career and peaceful family life are put at risk when she’s targeted by a mysterious blackmailer. In order to protect her home, Young-won teams with her mother-in-law Hong Sa-gang, who is also a mystery novel writer.

Park Jae-chan is set to star in Our House as Noh Young-won’s son, Do-hyeon, according to a report by Sports Kyunghyang. The actor’s agency, Dongyo Entertainment, has also since confirmed his casting in a statement to Newsen.

The DKZ member will be joined by Remarriage & Desires actress Kim Hee-sun (as Noh Young-won), Kill Heel star Lee Hye-young (as Young-won’s mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang) and Sweet Home‘s Kim Nam-hee (as Hong Jae-hin, Sa-gang’s only son and Young-won’s husband).

When will Our House premiere?

The new K-drama is scheduled sometime in 2023, with filming reportedly currently underway.