‘Semantic Error’: watch the new teaser for the upcoming BL K-drama

South Korean streaming service Watcha has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming BL (boy’s love) K-drama series Semantic Error.

The new clip begins by following Chu Sang-woo’s (DONGKIZ’s Jaechan) meticulous day-to-day routine and lifestyle. He’s a well-known engineering student in his university, and loves to execute everything in his life by the book.

At first, Chu friendship with Jang Jae-young (ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham) is largely trying to prevent him from disrupting his routine, Chu’s feelings for Jang eventually start changing gradually, which results in a “semantic error” in what was once a perfect life.

Semantic Error is a K-drama depicting a campus romance between Sang-woo and Jae-young, the latter of whom is a design student at the same university. The show is originally based on the popular webtoon series of the same name, and is the first live-action adaption of the story.

Set to premiere on the Watcha streaming platform on February 16, Semantic Error will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 5pm KST from then on.

In other K-drama news, actress Park Bo-young is reportedly set to star in a brand-new drama, which is allegedly to be helmed by All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo. Based on the webtoon Morning Comes To Psychiatric Wards Too, the new series was described as a “healing” drama about the many incidents that occur within a psychiatric ward.

With a story based on the real-life encounters as told by a psychiatric nurse, the drama is set to focus on her fictional counterpart, Jung Shi-na, which Park is reported to be cast as.