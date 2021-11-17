Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo to star in upcoming mystery series

Actors Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo have been cast as the leads of KBS2’s upcoming 2022 series.

On November 16, iMBC reported that the two actors have officially been cast in the lead roles of KBS2’s upcoming 2022 television drama Minamdang: Case Note (literal title). Based on a popular web novel of the same title, the upcoming series is a mystery-comedy that follows a series of events that unfold when a profiler-turned-shaman Nam Han-joon (played by Seo) and a violent crimes detective, Han Jae-hee (played by Oh) cross paths.

Blessed with good fortune, the fraudulent Han-joon uses his charisma skills as a profiler to deduce the desires and problems of his clients, becoming a successful shaman. Meanwhile, Jae-hee is described as a lighthearted and righteous character.

Earlier today (November 17), Newsen reported that Kwak Si-yang (Lovers of the Red Sky), former I.O.I member Kang Mina (Hotel Del Luna) and Kwon Soo-hyun (Move to Heaven) have also been confirmed to be joining the cast of Minamdang: Case Note. Notably, Kwon had previously appeared in dramas led by Seo, such as The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018) and Doom At Your Service (2021).

Minamdang: Case Note will be helmed by director Go Jae-hyun (Dinner Mate), and written by screenwriter Park Hye-jin (Ruler: Master of the Mask). The series will soon begin filming, and is set to premiere in the first half of 2022 on KBS2.