Seo Ji-hye is caught in a love triangle in latest trailer for ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

Disney+ has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy-romance Korean drama series Kiss Sixth Sense.

Kiss Sixth Sense stars Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing On You) as Hong Ye-sul, an office worker who has the ability to see the future whenever she kisses a person. One day, she accidentally kisses her boss, Cha Min-hoo (played by Yoon Kye-sang) and sees them in bed together.

The new clip introduces the friction between Ye-sul and Min-hoo in the office, where he often picks on her over trivial matters or mistakes. “Nothing will make that prick happy,” Ye-sul says as a reflection of her initial sentiments towards him. However, their dynamics shift after they start getting close, and when her filmmaker and ex-boyfriend Lee Pil-yo (Kim Ji-suk) makes his way back into her life.

Kiss Sixth Sense is based on the ongoing Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo, which began publication last April. The series premieres on May 19, exclusively on Disney+.

It is helmed by director Nam Ki-hoon, who has previously worked on dramas such as Oh My Baby (2020) and Tunnel (2017). The cast also includes stars such as Kim Ji-suk (When The Camellia Blooms) and Lee Joo-yeon (Devilish Joy).

Notably, the leading actors of the series had previously worked together 17 years ago in My 19-Year-Old Sister-in-Law, where they had played twin siblings. The series was also where Yoon played his first-ever major small-screen role.

In other news, CJ Entertainment has released the first trailer for Alien, the upcoming sci-fi film starring Kim Woo-bin and Kim Tae-ri. Set to be released in two parts, the film follows a group of Taoists from the Goryeo dynasty, who inadvertently open a time portal after taking a legendary sword for themselves.

The portal connects them to people from 2022, who are tasked with chasing down an alien prisoner trapped in a human body. The film will be directed and written by Choi Dong-hoon, and will be his return to filmmaking after seven years.