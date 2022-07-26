Seo Ji-hye shares how she tried to embody her ‘Adamas’ character: “I’m not like that in real life”

South Korean actress Seo Ji-hye has opened up on how she tried to embody her character in upcoming mystery K-drama Adamas.

Set to premiere tomorrow (July 27), Adamas follows a pair of twins, Ha Woo-shin and Song Soo-hyun (both played by Ji Sung) who set out to uncover the truth behind their step-father’s murder. Along the way, they are joined by Eun Hye-soo, played by Seo, the wife of the eldest son of a conglomerate group.

During a press conference earlier today (July 26), Seo shared how she tried to embody the “mysterious” character of Hye-soo. “What she has inside is rarely revealed to outside world,” said the actress, also known from her role in Kiss Sixth Sense. “We’re not too sure whether she’s going to help [the twins] or not.”

“[The character] was full of mysteries and secrets, and I tried to kind of embody that role in my daily life, being secretive,” Seo revealed, before going on to discuss how her character’s femininity differed from her own.

“I’m not like that in my real life. And I think everybody is saying I’m very womanly, but actually no, I’m not,” she shared, raising Hye-soo’s penchant for flower arrangement as an example. “I don’t have hobbies like that. That’s very feminine. But I’m what I’m saying is I wanted to try to become the character that I was going to play. And I wanted that to be natural so I can portray the character more authentically.”

Meanwhile, Ji Sung also shared some of the difficulties he experienced playing twins in Adamas. “I wanted to approach them [as the] same person, and I started from the same starting point,” said the veteran actor. “These two are very similar and almost the same people, but with slight difference. So I had to pay attention to those nuances, [which was] was quite a challenge.”

Later, the co-stars voiced their thoughts on reuniting on set nearly 10 years after working together on All In, which had also been Seo’s television debut. “It’s rarely the case that I meet [a co-star] on two different projects, and meeting [Ji Sung] for Adamas was great,” said the actress, adding that their prior experience helped with their chemistry on Adamas.

“Yes, acting with her and looking at her, I can see that she still has what I saw about her 10 years ago,” continued Ji Sung. “She’s very captivating, and gracious, and I know she’s aged with grace and beautifully, so I was happy to see that.”

Adamas will premiere on tvN July 27 at 10:30PM KST, and will be available to stream on Disney+ shortly after airing. Watch the trailer here.