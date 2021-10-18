Seo Ji-hye and Yoon Kye-sang talk reuniting for upcoming Disney+ original ‘Sixth Sense Kiss’

South Korean actors Seo Ji-hye and Yoon Kye-sang have opened up about working together again after 17 years.

At the APAC Contents Showcase for Disney+ last week, the pair talked about their upcoming romantic comedy drama Sixth Sense Kiss.

The Disney+ original is about a woman named Ye Sul (portrayed by Seo), who can see the future when she kisses someone. She accidentally kisses the neck of her boss (played by Yoon) and sees them in bed together.

“I worked with Seo Ji-hye in my first drama 17 years ago. I’m happy that we could work together again after 17 years. There’s a fantasy element to the drama, but there’s also a bright atmosphere, so the feeling on set is very good,” shared Yoon, per Soompi.

The duo had worked together 17 years ago in My 19-Year-Old Sister-in-Law, where they had played twin siblings. The series was also where Yoon played his first-ever major small-screen role.

“In that drama, I played his younger sister, but now we’re co-workers. It feels different, but filming is fun,” added Seo. “It’s a romantic comedy, so there are a lot of funny situations. We’re always laughing and having fun on set.”

Sixth Sense Kiss is helmed by director Nam Ki-hoon, who has previously worked on dramas such as Oh My Baby (2020) and Tunnel (2017). The cast also includes stars such as Kim Ji-suk (When The Camellia Blooms) and Lee Joo-yeon (Devilish Joy). The series will air on Disney+ sometime in the second quarter of 2022.