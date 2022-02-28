Seo Ye-ji issues apology for “immature attitude” ahead of small screen return

South Korean actress Seo Ye-ji has issued a public apology for her “immature attitude”, 10 months after being accused of gaslighting her ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun.

Last April, the 32-year-old actress came under fire after alleged screenshots of texts with her then-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun, showing her supposedly controlling and manipulative behaviour during the filming of Kim’s 2018 K-drama Time surfaced online. The actress had also been accused of falsifying her educational background and school bullying.

Back in 2018, Seo had allegedly pressured Kim to “change the script [of Time] to delete romantic scenes and physical contact” with his then-co-star, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun. Kim had faced criticism for his attitude at a press conference for the series, and later stepped down from his role, citing eating and sleep disorders.

Advertisement

At the time of the convtroversy, however, Seo’s agency GOLDMEDALIST stated that while she and Kim had been in a relationship in 2018, the actress was not the direct cause for Kim’s behaviour on-set, per Soompi. The actress and her agency also denied all allegations. Shortly after, Seo later stepped down from her role in the then-upcoming series Island.

In a new statement released yesterday (February 28), Seo apologies for being “so late” for her apology and regrets making people “uncomfortable” in the past due to her “immature attitude and shortcomings”. However, she does not directly address the April 2021 controversy nor actor Kim Jung-hyun.

“I sincerely apologize for conveying my feelings so late through these written words. I have been taking some time to reflect on myself after facing the criticism,” Seo said, per Korea Times. “I would like to apologise for making many uncomfortable and being hurt by me.

“I’m so sorry for any disappointment. All of this resulted from my immature attitude and shortcomings,” she added. “I promise I will behave more carefully in the future to show you a mature version of myself.”

The apology comes three months after it was announced that Seo would be starring in the upcoming revenge-themed K-drama Eve, alongside actors Lee Sang-yeob and Park Byung-eun. The drama is set to premiere in the first half of 2022.