‘Hotel Del Luna’ actress Seo Yi-sook takes legal action against fake death rumours

Hotel Del Luna actress Seo Yi-sook has announced her plans to take legal action against netizens who allegedly spread false rumours about her death.

According to News1, a post titled “Exclusive: Actress Seo Yi Sook passed away from a heart attack” appeared on an online forum sometime yesterday (September 20). The post was reportedly designed to imitate a legitimate news story and falsely claimed that the actress had been found dead in her home.

In response to the fake post, Seo’s agency Quantum ENM announced that it is planning to “file a lawsuit” following the end of the South Korean Chuseok holiday later this week. “This is not the first time this has happened. In fact, this is the second time [it has happened this] year alone,” it said.

“As this false news keeps spreading, we will take appropriate measures and sue so that the attackers can be held responsible,” Quantum ENM added. “Since things like this are occurring more frequently, we have decided to sue in order to stop the spread of false news.” The previous false death rumour involving Seo had occured in July, as noted by News1.

Last year, Seo had supporting roles in several popular South Korean drama series, including tvN’s Start-Up, KBS2’s Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and JTBC’s The World Of The Married.

