Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun to star opposite Na In-woo in upcoming fantasy drama

Girls’ Generation member Seohyun has been cast in the upcoming fantasy-romance drama, The Jinx’s Lover (literal title).

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, The Jinx’s Lover follows the story of an unlucky man who encounters the goddess of fortune kept in captivity by a wealthy family who wants to keep using her abilities. According to News1, filming for the drama is currently ongoing.

Seohyun will be playing Seul Bi, who has the ability to see what the future holds for the people she touches. She will be starring oppsite Na, who was earlier confirmed to portray male lead Gong Soo Kwang, a man who lost everything after meeting Seul Bi in the years prior

The Jinx’s Lover will be directed by Yoon Sang-Ho, best known for River Where the Moon Rises. The script will be penned by Jang Yoon Mi, who also worked on Cheer Up, Mr. Lee and Scarlet Innocence.

Seohyun made her acting debut through a supporting role in the 2013 drama Passionate Love, and has since appeared in dramas like Bad Thief, Good Thief and Private Lives. Earlier this year, Seohyun made her Korean film debut in the Netflix original film Moral Sense.

In other Girls’ Generation news, member Sooyoung is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Kakao TV drama Unexpected Country Diary (literal title). Her agency, Saram Entertainment, has noted that she is currently reviewing the offer and has yet to accept the role.